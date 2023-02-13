Leeds vs Manchester United: How Luke Ayling reacted after Patrick Bamford was subbed off











The Athletic reports that Leeds United defender Luke Ayling looked ‘perplexed’ after seeing that Patrick Bamford was being substituted off yesterday.

Leeds fell to a disappointing 2-0 defeat against Manchester United after two late goals from the visitors. The Whites were arguably the better side for the majority of the game but they were undone by two real moments of quality from Erik ten Hag’s side.

The game did seem to switch slightly after Bamford was replaced by their club-record signing, Georginio Rutter.

While Bamford hadn’t provided a moment of magic in the final third, his all-round performance was impressive as he led the line for Leeds.

Rutter didn’t manage to have the same impact after replacing the 29-year-old and it seems that the substitution left Ayling surprised.

Ayling ‘perplexed’ by Bamford being subbed off

Michael Skubala opted to bring the former Hoffenheim striker on for Bamford in the 59th minute.

The Athletic reports that the decision left Ayling shocked, while Bamford also looked annoyed as he left the pitch.

It’s fair to say that Skubala’s decision didn’t have the desired effect for Leeds as Rutter struggled to make an impact on the game.

The 20-year-old will certainly need time to adjust to Premier League football and off the back of yesterday’s showing, Bamford may be the best option to lead the line for Leeds.

Skubala has encountered a similar problem to what Marsch faced before he was dismissed, with Leeds putting in decent performances with nothing to show for it.

Of course, the caretaker boss picked up a promising result during the week at Old Trafford but it remains to be seen whether he will be in charge for their trip to Everton this weekend.

