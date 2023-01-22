Leeds vs Brentford: Jermaine Beckford criticises Jack Harrison for getting in Wilfried Gnonto's way











Jermaine Beckford claims Leeds United winger Jack Harrison kept getting in Wilfried Gnonto’s way during their clash against Brentford today.

Leeds faced off against Brentford at Elland Road and were in desperate need of a win after a poor run of form since the return of the Premier League.

Jesse Marsch’s men were left frustrated in the first-half as they struggled to break down a resilient Brentford defence.

The Whites dominated the ball for large periods of the opening 45 minutes but couldn’t manage to create any real clear-cut opportunities.

Marsch opted to start both Gnonto and Harrison, with the latter operating in a more central role. But Beckford feels the Englishman’s habit of drifting out to the left-hand side was actually preventing Gnonto from running at the Brentford backline.

Beckford claims Jack Harrison kept getting in Gnonto’s way

Speaking on Sky Sports (22/1 2:25pm), Beckford criticised Harrison for constantly trying to help Gnonto in attacking positions in the first-half.

“They have to get Gnonto on the ball. Get Jack Harrison and Brenden Aaronson on the ball nice and early,” he said.

“Don’t go and crowd their spaces. At the moment, everytime Gnonto has got the ball Jack Harrison has gone over into that area as well to try and help support him.

“But instead of trying to support him, leave him alone! Let him isolate the defender and what that will do is give him a bag of excitement and a lot of confidence to take that player on. Because that’s what he’s really good at, those one on one situations, not just himself, Jack Harrison as well on this right-hand side.”

Leeds improved dramatically at the beginning of the second-half and Harrison definitely operated more centrally after half-time.

The £11 million man is naturally left-sided player, but due to Gnonto’s brilliant form he was playing in a slightly different role today. The 26-year-old has been exceptional for Leeds since joining from Manchester City but he has struggled to produce consistent displays this season.

Despite a much-improved second-half performance, Leeds just couldn’t manage to find a way past Brentford and had to settle for a goalless draw at Elland Road.

Marsch will be disappointed as yet again, his side put in a decent performance. But if there is a positive to take from today’s game, it will be the fact that Leeds looked far more solid defensively.

