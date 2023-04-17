Leeds United want to hijack Milos Kerkez transfer this summer











Leeds United are now keen to sign AZ Alkmaar wing-back Milos Kerkez ahead of Portuguese giants SL Benfica.

That’s according to a report from Record, via Sport Witness, as The Whites turn their attention to this summer’s business.

Leeds have to plan for next season, even if they’re not sure which league they’ll be in right now.

They face a huge game against Liverpool this evening after seeing several of their rivals pick up positive results this weekend.

Crystal Palace virtually guaranteed their safety, while Wolves and Bournemouth also secured vital wins.

Javi Gracia’s side currently sit two points clear of the bottom three, and they’ll want to quickly forget about last weekend’s 5-1 drubbing by Crystal Palace.

Photo by Pat Scaasi/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

There are positions in the side that need immediate attention in the squad this summer.

One of those appears to be at left-back, and Leeds now want to sign Milos Kerkez ahead of Benfica.

The draw of joining a Champions League club may be hard to compete with.

However, the 19-year-old might be drawn towards playing in the best league in the world.

That’s only if Leeds can avoid the drop, otherwise their recruitment will have to take a very different turn.

Leeds want to hijack Benfica move for Kerkez

Record’s report suggests that interest from Leeds and Borussia Dortmund are causing issues in Benfica’s pursuit of Kerkez.

Kerkez’s father reportedly travelled to Portugal and was happy with what he saw.

However, no final decision has been made yet with other clubs, including Leeds, keen on the Hungarian international.

Kerkez is an exciting left wing-back with plenty of attacking flair, having already scored five goals in all competitions this season.

Photo by Joris Verwijst/BSR Agency/Getty Images

He was on the bench against England last year in the Nations League, before making his debut in a win over Germany in September.

At 19, Kerkez has plenty of time to continue improving, and has already playing in European competitions.

Junior Firpo has struggled with injuries this season, and in January there were reports linking him with leaving Elland Road.

Pascal Struijk deputised in his place, and although he’s still got plenty of capacity to improve, isn’t a natural left-back.

It’s a position that requires investment, and Kerkez would be a good option for Leeds if they can dismiss Benfica’s interest.

Show all