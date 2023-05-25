Leeds United must be delighted with news coming out of Tottenham Hotspur today - opinion











There’s a lot of focus on Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday morning as Arne Slot has ruled himself out of the running to become the new manager at Spurs.

The Dutchman is instead staying at Feyenoord, and, once again, it’s panic stations at Tottenham.

As ever, there is discussion about Daniel Levy, Harry Kane and whoever the new Sporting Director will be, but there is a distinct lack of focus on this weekend’s game against Leeds.

To be fair, there isn’t much on the line for Spurs this weekend against the Whites, but, from Leeds’ point of view, this news about Slot may be coming at the perfect time.

Leeds fans won’t need reminding that they need to win this weekend to give themselves any chance of staying in the Premier League, and this added drama at Tottenham could boost their chances of staying in the top division.

Indeed, as we’ve seen so often at Tottenham this season, off-field issues do affect performance on the pitch, and the fact that Slot isn’t coming in will not only affect the players, but the fans too.

The Spurs supporters have been unbelievably vocal this season when voicing their displeasure. They’ve protested against the owners, booed their own players and even left the stadium before half-time.

The atmosphere in the away end at Elland Road on Sunday may be more sour than ever after this Slot news, and that could play right into Leeds’ hands.

This is a Tottenham side that are utterly defeated off the pitch, things aren’t looking up and the light at the end of the tunnel that was the imminent arrival of Arne Slot has just been extinguished.

Spurs fans may be gutted about the Slot news, but Leeds United must be buzzing to see more north London turmoil just three days out from the biggest game of their season.

