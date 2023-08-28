Leeds United have now made their move to bring ‘unbelievable’ £15m player to Elland Road

The final week of the transfer window is upon us, and Leeds United are going to be amongst the busiest teams in this period.

Indeed, after a mass exodus from Elland Road in recent weeks, Leeds still need to bring a number of players in, and it looks as though there could be a flurry of incoming activity in West Yorkshire in the coming days.

The likes of Joseph Paintsil and Glen Kamara have been strongly linked, and now, Leeds have made their move for Tottenham’s Djed Spence.

According to The Athletic, an approach has been made from Leeds for Spence to come in on loan.

The ‘unbelievable’ right-back could be just what the doctor ordered at Leeds.

As he showed during his loan spell with Nottingham Forest, Spence can be an absolute superstar at Championship level, and he would suit Daniel Farke to a tee.

As Max Aarons showed at Norwich, Farke likes a right-back who can get forward just as well as they can defend, and Spence fits that bill perfectly.

The £15m man was electric for Forest before joining Tottenham, and while his move to north London hasn’t quite worked out, he still has bags of potential just waiting to be tapped into.

Of course, whether or not Leeds can make this move happen remains to be seen.

Spence, in all honesty, could probably get himself a move to another Premier League club on loan, but, then again, Leeds are going to be right at the top-end of the Championship this season, so perhaps the idea of playing for a more attack-minded possession-dominant team would appeal to Spence.

Leeds certainly need a right-back through the door after a handful of dodgy showings from Luke Ayling and Cody Drameh to kickstart this season, and Spence could well be the answer to their prayers.