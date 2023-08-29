Ben Jacobs has claimed that the possibility of Leeds United signing Djed Spence from Tottenham Hotspur this week is ‘very real’.

Daniel Farke‘s side are busy in the market at the moment, with deals for multiple players lined up. Midfield seems the priority, but they need a new full-back as well.

Spence could be the one.

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

Djed Spence to Leeds United is a ‘very real possibility’

Tottenham signed Djed Spence from Middlesbrough in a £20 million deal last year (Sky Sports).

Spurs beat a number of top clubs for his signature, and everyone expected him to become a regular at the club ahead of players like Emerson Royal.

However, Antonio Conte just did not fancy him last season, and it looks like Ange Postecoglou is no big fan of Spence either.

That has opened the door for an exit, and a loan move to Leeds United is a ‘very real possibility’, said Jacobs on Twitter last night.

He said: “Djed Spence on loan was a possibility and that is partly down to the fact that Spurs can’t find a buyer, so they may have to loan him to the Championship and Leeds are the ones who have made the most concrete offer at this point.

“There are other Championship clubs who have looked, to my knowledge Bristol City have been monitoring the situation, so they could still potentially be ones to watch, and Swansea City have also looked as well.

“But Djed Spence to Leeds is one very real possibility.”

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

TBR View:

Djed Spence is an immensely talented player.

The Englishman, still only 23, was outstanding for Nottingham Forest during his time there in the Championship. His ‘unbelievable‘ performances there were what convinced Tottenham to sign him last year.

For whatever reason, things haven’t worked out for Spence in North London, but a move to Elland Road to join Leeds United could just be the transfer he needs to revive his career.

It will be interesting to see if Leeds can get this deal over the line in the next few days.