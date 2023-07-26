Leeds United considered appointing Leceister City manager Enzo Maresca before they appointed Daniel Farke.

That’s according to the Daily Mail who also revealed that the club considered another now Championship manager, Russell Martin.

Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images

Leeds of course decided to appoint Daniel Farke as their man to guide them to promotion back to the Premier League.

The report suggests that Farke stood out from the other candidates owing to his focus on establishing Leeds in the top division.

Farke was said to be keen to shake his label as a ‘Championship specialist’ and wanted the opportunity to prove otherwise.

This will of course be music to Leeds fans’ ears if they can achieve promotion this season.

The club’s strategy during its time in the Premier League has been criticised by fans who didn’t think the club was set up for longevity.

Leeds heavily backed previous manager Jesse Marsch’s ideas before parting ways very soon after.

Fans will be hoping that Daniel Farke’s appointment marks a new era for the club.

Leeds considered appointing Enzo Maresca

Despite not being handed the Leeds job, ‘elite’ Maresca has landed himself at one of this season’s Championship heavyweights.

It’s of course a big surprise to see Leicester in the division and they will expect immediate promotion back to the top flight.

Photo by Massimo Insabato/Archivio Massimo Insabato/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

And Leceister have been more active than their new Championship rivals Leeds, which will probably please Maresca.

Leicester have already sanctioned the arrival of two England internationals: Harry Winks and Conor Coady.

Another Leicester signing, Mads Hermansen, a goalkeeper from Danish side Brondby, may have been spotted by Leeds themselves.

Leeds have been conducting a search to replace the departed Joel Robles and it wouldn’t be a surprise if Hermansen was a name they passed.

In terms of Leeds’ actual targets, they have now missed out on Alexander Nubel who has joined German side Stuttgart on loan from Bayern Munich.

And that may have accelerated a move for 32-year-old Karl Darlow.

Journalist Phil Hay reported yesterday that the club were closing in on a deal for the Newcastle United stopper.

The goalkeeper situation is one of many for Daniel Farke to consider, and in another world, these may have been tasks falling to Enzo Maresca.