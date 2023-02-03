Report: Leeds were in talks with £15m Mavropanos in January











Leeds United have been credited with having an interest in form Arsenal defender, Kostas Mavropanos, in the January window.

The Whites ended up having a good window in the end with headline signings Weston McKennie and Georgino Rutter showing Jesse Marsch still has the backing of his board.

However, there could have been even more new faces as well, with former Arsenal man Mavropanos one of the names mentioned.

Photo by Martin Rose/Getty Images

According to journalist Christian Falk, writing in his latest column for CaughtOffside, Leeds held talks over signing Mavropanos. In the end, it’s claimed the defender decided not to go to Elland Road. However, it’s suggested talks could start again in the summer over the Stuttgart ace.

Mavropanos has been making a name for himself over in Germany since leaving Arsenal. The big defender has been in fine form, attracting interest from the likes of Inter Milan in the process.

Lauded as ‘spectacular‘ for that form since leaving the Gunners, Mavropanos might well fancy the move back to England. Cast aside by Arsenal, the defender could well see it as a chance to prove a point.

TBR’s View: Mavropanos would improve Leeds defence

There is no doubt there’s something about Kostas Mavropanos in terms of quality. He is definitely good enough for the Premier League now and it’s unsurprising there’s been interest.

For Leeds, staying up remains the priority here. But if they can do that, then the summer will be easier and deals for players like Mavropanos will open up.

Clearly, Jesse Marsch cast his net wide in January. He is clearly a fan of utilising the European market. Mavropanos, then, could well be one to watch for the Leeds fans heading into the summer.