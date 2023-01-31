Leeds transfer news: Whites linked with Tottenham gem Oliver Skipp











Leeds United are reportedly keen on signing Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Oliver Skipp on loan.

According to football.london, the Whites are one of several Premier League sides eyeing the Spurs talent.

As well as Leeds, the likes of Crystal Palace, Fulham and Bournemouth want to sign Skipp too.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Indeed, the 22-year-old is apparently willing to move away on loan for the rest of the season.

However, Spurs boss Antonio Conte has apparently rejected any prospect of a loan move so far.

The Tottenham boss rates Skipp highly, and also doesn’t want to leave himself short of numbers in midfield.

As per Alasdair Gold, ‘the current chances of a transfer deadline day loan move for the homegrown young midfielder are slim unless the Spurs boss has a late change of heart.’

Tottenham gem is a ‘proper’ midfielder but do Leeds need him now?

It’s interesting to hear that Leeds are reportedly looking for another midfield reinforcement.

The Whites signed Weston McKennie on loan from Juventus on Monday.

Perhaps the reports originated prior to the American’s arrival at Elland Road.

Nonetheless, Skipp would still be a good shout for Leeds if Jesse Marsch can find room for him in the XI.

The 22-year-old is a player of the highest quality who could do with regular game time.

Skipp missed the final four months of last season with a pubis injury which resulted in him having to undergo surgery.

He initially returned in pre-season for Spurs, only to sustain a hairline fracture in his heel.

While Skipp hasn’t had any injury issues since returning in August, he has struggled for minutes this term.

He has started just six games in all competitions for Tottenham, and has clocked up 392 minutes overall this season.

Jose Mourinho previously deemed him the “future” of Spurs and thought he could one day wear the captain’s armband.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Mauricio Pochettino has also been very complimentary of Skipp.

In December 2018, the Argentine told the Spurs website: “He’s a proper midfielder, a very talented midfielder.

“He links the game well, always looking forward, very aggressive.

“His energy is amazing and he’s such a clever guy off the pitch as well as on it, that’s so important for the team.

“He’s a top player and a top kid and I’m sure he will have a very successful career.”