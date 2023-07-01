Leeds United will play Championship football again in 2023/24 but Brenden Aaronson might have Champions League action on tap with Union Berlin now eying his transfer.

That is according to The Telegraph, which reports that Union Berlin have looked into a deal to sign Aaronson. The Bundesliga team are aware of the release clause in the 22-year-old’s contract with Leeds. It became active after the Whites’ relegation from the Premier League.

Leeds inserted release clauses and wage reductions into their players’ contracts to protect themselves in the event of a relegation. Now, it could see Aaronson switch the second-tier for UEFA’s elite club competition one year after his £25m arrival from RB Salzburg last May.

Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

Union Berlin explore a deal to sign Fulham target Aaronson

Union Berlin are keen to improve their team after qualifying for the Champions League for the first time. Urs Fischer guided the Stadion An der Alten Forsterei natives to fourth place in the Bundesliga last term. Union Berlin even also fought Bayern Munich to win the title at times.

Aaronson is one player who Union Berlin are now considering with the midfielder available for a transfer from Leeds. He has also merited interest from Fulham this summer. The Daily Mail reported in June that Fulham had now contacted Leeds to discuss a transfer for Aaronson.

Cottagers boss Marco Silva is driving the west London outfit’s interest in the USMNT talent. He wants Aaronson to play the No10 role at Fulham next season and also believes they can sign the 29-cap maestro for a bargain fee. His contract at Elland Road is valid to June 2027.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

Leeds have a weak position in negotiations with a release clause

Leeds inserting a release clause in Aaronson’s contract could leave them in a weak position for any negotiations over the Union Berlin and Fulham target’s transfer. But the two teams tussling for his transfer could work in the Whites’ favour if Fischer is as keen as Silva seems.

Aaronson was a key player for Leeds in the Premier League during 2022/23 after he joined under Jesse Marsch. The American appeared in 36 of their matches for one goal and three assists. He also started in 28 and Rene Maric hailed Aaronson’s ‘incredible’ physical output.