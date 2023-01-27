Leeds transfer news: Sky's Solhekol shares latest on McKennie to Elland Road talks











Leeds United are “edging closer” to bringing Weston McKennie to Elland Road, according to Sky Sports.

Chief reporter Kaveh Solhekol has relayed news from Sky Italy about the Whites’ pursuit of the Juventus ace.

Leeds have been in talks with the Serie A side over the United States midfielder.

Photo by Giuliano Marchisciano/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

Previous reports suggested that Leeds and Juve were some way apart in terms of McKennie’s valuation.

However, Solhekol has now reported that the Whites and the Bianconeri are just €5m (£4.4m) apart.

In addition, the Sky Sports reporter believes both Leeds and Juve are hopeful of a breakthrough by Monday.

Furthermore, McKennie looks unlikely to feature against Monza in Serie A this weekend, amid those talks.

“Weston McKennie to Leeds is edging closer according to Sky Italy,” said Solhekol (27/1/23, 17:27).

“Juventus value the player at €35m while Leeds’ latest offer was around €30m.

“They say the clubs are hopeful of a deal being reached by Monday, as Leeds feel there is not much competition for the player.

“Juventus have a game against Monza on Sunday and the feeling is that McKennie won’t be playing in it.”

Photo by Simon Bruty/Anychance/Getty Images

Most of the concrete speculation around McKennie’s future seems to involve Leeds at present.

There have also been links between Arsenal and the American, but this has cooled in recent days.

However, the Gunners have a big job on their hands trying to strike a deal for Brighton’s Moises Caicedo.

If they don’t succeed, then Mikel Arteta and Edu could well pivot back to McKennie before the deadline.

With that in mind, Leeds will be desperate to get the deal wrapped up as soon as possible.

If they do, then what a coup it’ll be, as McKennie is a top talent who’s shown his quality at the highest level.