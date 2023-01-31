Leeds transfer news: Players react to Diego Llorente joining Roma on loan











Leeds United have announced that Diego Llorente will spend the rest of the season on loan at Roma.

The Whites defender links up with Jose Mourinho’s side on a deal ‘with a view to a permanent deal’.

Llorente departs Leeds following two-and-a-half years at Elland Road.

Photo by Fabio Rossi/AS Roma via Getty Images

The 29-year-old has made 59 appearances for the Whites following his switch from Real Sociedad in 2020.

Llorente, who has won 10 caps for the Spain national team, has also scored four goals for Leeds.

However, the 6ft 1in ace has struggled for game time this season, with just 13 appearances in all competitions.

Llorente has slipped behind Liam Cooper, Robin Koch and newcomer Max Wober in the Leeds pecking order.

The defender took to social media after the move to thank the Yorkshire club and their fanbase.

“I only have words of gratitude towards Leeds and their fans,” wrote Llorente.

“Thank you for being by my side at all times!

“I wish you all the best for the remainder of the season. I will cheer you up from distance! MOT”

Some of Llorente’s peers, as well as plenty of fans, wished him well in the comments.

Junior Firpo wrote: “We’ll miss you Diego! All the luck in the world boss.”

Meanwhile, Joel Robles wrote: “Good luck Dieguito!”

And Rodrigo Moreno posted a ‘hands-up’ emoji.

Llorente Leeds exit best for all parties – TBR View

While it’s sad to see Llorente go, this is very much a transfer that’s best for all parties.

Llorente has been a great servant for Leeds, particularly in their first season back in the Premier League.

Sadly, injuries hampered his time at Elland Road, culminating in him falling down the pecking order.

Photo by Pat Scaasi/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

As testament to Llorente’s quality, he’s going to be playing for an Italian club battling for a Champions League finish.

He’ll also be playing under Jose Mourinho, one of the best coaches in the world.

Best of luck to Llorente. Let’s hope he gets his career back on track and enjoys glory in the Eternal City.