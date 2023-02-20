Leeds Transfer News: Ilias Akhomach identified as next signing from Barcelona











Leeds United are hoping they can beat AC Milan to the signing of Barcelona wonderkid Ilias Akhomach, according to reports.

ESPN is reporting how Leeds have identified Akhomach as one of the next signings. The deal is being led by Victor Orta, who it’s claimed has promised first-team football to the Barcelona starlet in a bid to beat Milan to his signature.

Akhomach is seen as one of Barca’s brightest young stars but has been ousted from first-team chances lately thanks to an ongoing contract issue. Akhomach has yet to come to terms on a new deal and Barcelona manager Xavi has been using other players in the meantime.

Photo by Noelia Deniz/Urbanandsport /NurPhoto via Getty Images

That’s left the door open for Akhomach to leave and Leeds are hoping they can be the club he picks. The Whites are still without a manager. However, the lookout for new players remains firmly in motion.

ESPN claims that Barcelona would be open to keeping Akhomach if they can. The winger has been lauded for his ability, been compared to a Lionel Messi by some and praised for his ‘enormous potential’.

TBR’s View: Leeds need a manager before they sign new players

Leeds fans just want to see a new manager in place now. Normally, the excitement around signing a Barcelona starlet would be there but at the moment, it seems secondary.

Akhomach is clearly a player of high talent. He’s already made first-team appearances under Xavi, which says everything about his ability.

But while Leeds might try and sign him, getting a new manager is the main priority. Akhomach won’t want to be signing for anyone if they don’t have a manager or clear plan in place.

It’s probably best, then, that Orta focusses his efforts on landing a new head coach, rather than expending his energy on landing Barcelona starlets.