Leeds transfer news: How Joe Gelhardt peers reacted to Sunderland move











Leeds United striker Joe Gelhardt completed a loan move from Elland Road to Sunderland on Friday.

The 20-year-old has fallen further down the Whites pecking order in recent weeks.

Leeds signed Georginio Rutter this month, while Patrick Bamford is back from injury.

Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

Gelhardt has been limited to just one start in the Premier League this term.

He also made a further 14 appearances from the Leeds bench.

With Gelhardt eager for more first-team minutes, he will now ply his trade for the Championship promotion hopefuls.

The Black Cats currently sit ninth in the standings, one point behind of the top six.

With just 13 points separating third from 20th in the table, most teams in the division will fancy their chances.

Gelhardt will hope to help the Black Cats return to the top flight for the first time since 2017.

After sealing his move to the Stadium of Light, Gelhardt took to Instagram with a message for the fans.

Many of Gelhardt’s peers replied to wish him well, including Adam Forshaw and Barry Douglas.

The former wrote: ‘Go on Kidda’, while the latter wrote ‘Go on joffy laaaaa’.

Photo by Speed Media/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

‘Really exciting signing’

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray told the club website: “It is no secret that Joe had plenty of options on the table this month, so it is a testament to the club and its staff that he felt Sunderland was the best move for him.

“He has made an impact at Premier League level throughout the past 18 months and he is a really exciting signing, who fits our playing style and will complement a forward line that is already packed with talent.

“I’m sure the fans can’t wait to see him in action and we are looking forward to supporting his development.”

Gelhardt is a top talent and, while it’s a shame he’s not getting much game time at Leeds, he’ll hopefully do well at Sunderland.

If he helps them get back into the top flight, then he’ll surely stake a claim for a starting place in the Whites XI.

Obviously Leeds will then have to be mindful of transfer interest in Gelhardt in that case, then it’ll be up to Jesse Marsch.