Leeds transfer news: Gazzetta dello Sport shares update on McKennie talks

Over the past few days, speculation linking Leeds United with Weston McKennie has intensified.

The Whites are currently looking for midfield reinforcements after Mateusz Klich left Elland Road.

And McKennie, who plays for Juventus, is reported to be on the Leeds radar.

Fabrizio Romano’s latest Twitter update on McKennie came on Wednesday night.

He reported that Leeds made a €28m offer for the American, while Juve are after €35m.

In addition, Romano claimed that McKennie has already agreed personal terms with Leeds.

Meanwhile, Alfredo Pedulla relayed Giovanni Albanese’s report claiming there would be a ‘summit’ today.

This would see those involved in negotiations try to reach a solution relating to a deal for McKennie.

Today, Albanese provided a further update on talks between Leeds and Juve in Gazzetta dello Sport.

He reported that discussions are entering ‘hot hours’, with the player already convinced about the move.

However, there appears to be a stumbling block over the fee and the structure at present.

Apparently, Leeds don’t want to go over the €28m mark, while Juve are insisting on €35m.

In addition, the Bianconeri aren’t interested in loan with obligation to buy based on appearances, added the report.

Leeds must watch out for Arsenal – TBR View

So, Leeds still have some work to do if they are to convince Juve to let McKennie join them.

Luckily, the ‘extraordinary’ midfielder has apparently already been convinced that Elland Road is right for him.

However, Leeds may have to watch out for Arsenal, who are reportedly hoping to land McKennie for themselves.

The Gunners are looking to reinforce their midfield ranks this month, and the USA star is a great shout.

Let’s see what happens, but it looks as though there’s no favourite just yet between Leeds and Arsenal.