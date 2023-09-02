Leeds to welcome ‘incredible’ late new arrival at Elland Road

Leeds United are set to welcome a late new signing despite the transfer window having already closed.

On Friday night, the Whites confirmed that Bournemouth’s Jaidon Anthony was coming to Elland Road on loan.

In the early hours of Saturday morning, Fabrizio Romano reported that the 23-year-old would be travelling to Leeds in the day.

Leeds got the move over the line because the documents were signed before the deadline passed, the transfer insider wrote on X.

What can Leeds fans expect from Anthony? Let’s take a look.

‘Energy and enthusiasm’

The Leeds website has provided an in-depth look at the winger’s career so far.

Anthony began his football journey at Arsenal before going on to join the Cherries in 2016.

He made his debut in 2020 and has gone on to make 93 appearances for the club, registering 12 goals and 10 assists.

Anthony is proven and experienced in both the Premier League and in the Championship.

This is ideal for Leeds – a player good enough for the top flight but who knows the second tier inside out.

Scouting outlet Breaking the Lines also sung his praises, earlier this year.

“A right-footed wide man, Anthony’s work rate and knack for making things happen in possession,” they wrote.

“The 23-year-old records lots of touches in the attacking penalty area and receives high levels of progressive passes.

Photo by Robin Jones – AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images

“This last point owes a lot to his intelligence out of possession, a trait that also sees him produce a large number of defensive actions.

“There’s an energy and enthusiasm in his play that helps Bournemouth build and maintain attacking pressure.”

‘Nothing short of incredible’

Former Bournemouth boss Scott Parker is a big fan of Anthony.

“Jaidon Anthony is a player that goes under the radar massively to be quite honest with you,” he told the Daily Echo in March 2022.

“What he does for this team is nothing short of incredible at times really,” he said.

“Because in possession I think we see his quality, his calmness, his silkiness, when he makes good decisions at times.

“But the stuff that goes unnoticed is probably the defensive side, what he brings to this team and what he brings to it really.

“I thought he epitomised everything we were about (on Saturday).

“If there was one player you wanted to look at in terms of that, it’s probably a bit harsh on all of them really, but Jaidon was superb.”