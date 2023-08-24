Leeds to submit bid for another ‘world-class’ midfielder by Friday – journalist

Leeds United are trying to get multiple signings over the line in the last week or so of the summer transfer window.

The Whites have made four new signings so far this summer, but it looks like they’re pushing to make another four.

Ethan Ampadu, Karl Darlow and Sam Byram have joined permanently, while Joe Rodon has arrived on loan from Tottenham.

Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

There have also been reports suggesting Leeds are pushing to sign Joel Piroe, Nadiem Amiri, and Joseph Paintsil.

The Amiri case is an interesting one. One report claimed the midfielder has snubbed Leeds and was going to join Marseille.

Then, the Bayer Leverkusen ace apparently had a change of heart and is now getting ready to join the Whites after all (Kicker via GFNG).

According to Dean Jones, there could be yet another midfield reinforcement joining Leeds alongside Amiri.

The transfer insider, writing on GiveMeSport, believes the Whites will lodge a bid for Rangers star Glen Kamara in the next 48 hours.

“Thursday and Friday this week are viewed as really key days for Leeds with a bid for Kamara ready to be lodged,” said Jones.

Photo by Richard Callis/MB Media

Our view

Leeds are looking to end a difficult summer on a high, with four late acquisitions potentially on the cards at Elland Road.

Kamara is a quality player who has proven himself at the highest level for Rangers and for Finland.

Earlier this week, the Scottish Sun claimed that Leeds were favourites to seal a £5.5million move for the 27-year-old.

That would be a bargain for such a ‘world-class‘ player in his prime. So let’s hope for some good news on that front (and the others too).