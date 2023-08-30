Leeds target now ‘expected to move’; was ‘one of the Championship’s best’ last season

Leeds United are seemingly looking to get a few more transfer deals done before the deadline.

The Whites have already landed Joel Piroe, Ethan Ampadu, Djed Spence, Karl Darlow, Sam Byram and Joe Rodon this summer.

Other names have been doing the rounds on the Leeds rumour mill, including Nadiem Amiri, Joseph Paintsil and Glen Kamara.

Now, there has been an update regarding the future of another Elland Road target, namely Taylor Harwood-Bellis.

The Telegraph has reported that the Manchester City talent is “another academy product expected to move before Friday’s deadline.”

The report claimed that Leeds remain keen on signing Harwood-Bellis on loan, but the Whites are up against a number of other teams.

Nottingham Forest and Southampton are apparently in the race alongside Leeds. However, Leicester have apparently cooled their interest.

Our view

Leeds have pulled off multiple outstanding signings this summer that wouldn’t look out of place in a mid-table Premier League team.

In addition, quite a few of the Whites’ signings are proven at Championship level. We’ve all seen what the likes of Piroe, Rodon and Spence can do in the second tier.

Harwood-Bellis also features in that category. He spent last season on loan at Burnley, where he was outstanding when fit and available.

Jordan Beyer, who played alongside him in Lancashire, told the Burnley Express he was “the best I’ve ever played alongside.

“For his age I’ve never seen anything like it, so it’s really unbelievable.

“He’s the captain of the [England] Under 21s and, I don’t want to sound like a fan, but he has been incredible.”

Meanwhile, The Telegraph described Harwood-Bellis as “one of the Championship’s best defenders” in an article in October last year.

The player then went on to captain England’s Under-21s to the European Championship in summer. Yet more proof of his talent, potential, and leadership skills.

Leeds have already put together a team that, on paper, should shine in the second tier. Landing Harwood-Bellis as well would surely help make them title contenders.