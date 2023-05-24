Leeds star Rodrigo has deemed 'the best in the world' could be first to leave - report











The latest reports suggest that Leeds United midfielder Marc Roca could be one of the first out of the exit door should the club suffer relegation this weekend.

According to The Express, Roca could be the ‘first high-profile departure’ at Leeds. Spanish club Real Betis have apparently re-opened talks with the representatives of the player.

There have done this as the Premier League club risks being relegated this weekend. If this happens, there could be a huge exodus on the cards.

The Spaniard, who signed for £10million last summer, is reportedly being given a lifeline to return to his home nation and play in a top division.

Marc Roca could leave Leeds

This will no doubt be very disappointing for both the fans at Leeds and the players. Since joining from Bayern Munich, Roca has been a key player.

His team mate and fellow Spaniard Rodrigo has been full of praise when talking about the midfielder this season. The forward said Roca is ‘the best in the world‘.

It is no shock to see players at the club start to be linked with moves away. Leeds have spent over £100million this campaign. If they go down, they will need to make changes ahead of life in the Championship.

As well as this, it would be no shock to see a fair few of the players want to leave. Some have shown they deserve to be playing in a top-flight league.

The club will no doubt have a lot of work to do in the final game of the season. There is hope that they can stay up, but their fate is sadly not in their hands.

