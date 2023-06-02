Leeds should appoint 46 year-old who won Championship Manager of the Year - Opinion











Leeds United are looking for a new manager and a good appointment would be Daniel Farke following news he will leave Borussia Monchengladbach.

It was confirmed by Leeds that interim manager Sam Allardyce would not be offered the permanent role at the club. He leaves after losing three and drawing one of the four games he had in charge.

Leeds were officially relegated from the Premier League on the final day of the season. It was a poor campaign but they will want to rebuild and get promoted from the Championship as soon as possible.

It was also confirmed by Borussia Monchengladbach that Daniel Farke parted ways with the Bundesliga side. He is now available for a new job.

Leeds should hire Daniel Farke – Opinion

The 46 year-old is well known to those who love the Championship. Farke managed Norwich City and had a relatively good spell at the club.

The German managed to get the club promoted twice to the Premier League, and although he couldn’t keep them there, his promotion seasons were special. He won the Championship twice.

Farke’s record in the Championship speaks for itself. He managed 138 games, won 71, drew 38 and only lost 29. This helped him pick up 1.82 points per game.

In these periods, Farke went on big unbeatable runs, some of these runs were in the double digits. Farke has proven that he can get a good squad promoted to the Premier League and also plays a good style of football.

The manager also won the LMA Championship Manager of the Year award in 2021. He seems like an ideal option for Leeds United.

Although he has struggled in top-flight management, Leeds need someone who has proven they can get a club out of one of the toughest leagues on the planet. Farke ticks all the boxes for this.

