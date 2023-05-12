Leeds really want to sign 'talented' £7.5m forward for free this summer











Leeds United are once again being linked with a move for Rangers forward Ryan Kent, who is set to depart Ibrox this summer.

Kent has been a target for Leeds across a number of transfer windows now. And while a move back to England has never materialised, it seems it might finally happen this summer.

Kent is set to leave Rangers for nothing and according to reports, Leeds are lurking again.

Ryan Kent TBR FB LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 04: Ryan Kent of Rangers FC looks on during the UEFA Champions League group A match between Liverpool FC and Rangers FC at Anfield on October 4, 2022 in Liverpool, United Kingdom. (Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

Leeds want to sign Ryan Kent

According to reports from Tuttomercatoweb over in Italy, Leeds are ready to offer a deal to Kent, providing they can remain in the Premier League.

At the moment, it’s claimed that Fenerbahce have already offer a contract to Kent, with Leeds sitting in the background as they wait to find out their fate.

Kent, who Rangers paid £7.5m to sign from Liverpool back in 2019, has been a vital cog for the Gers. He played a key role in helping them to the Europa League final and has wracked up more than 200 appearances for the Scottish giants.

However, he is set to leave on a free this summer. And it seems Leeds, if they can avoid relegation, are ready to finally land the 26-year-old.

TBR’s View: Stopping up is so crucial

Leeds will still be a massive club if they drop down to the Championship but it will impact business.

For a start, they’ll lose a huge chunk of revenue. Secondly, they’ll have to sell off a number of players to balance the books. And thirdly, they’ll be a less attractive option, both financially and football wise, for players.

If Leeds do want to sign ‘talented‘ Ryan Kent, then they have to stay up. He is a player who seems to fit their system as well, given he can play both wide forward areas and as a number ten.

Leeds have got to stay up. Otherwise, signings like Kent simply won’t be happening.