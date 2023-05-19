Leeds really thought about bringing 67-year-old manager back to Elland Road before getting Allardyce











Leeds United could be on their way back down to the Championship and there is plenty of talk about who’ll be their next permanent manager.

Sam Allardyce is currently in the hotset. The Englishman took over from Javi Gracia, who himself had only just replaced Jesse Marsch back in February.

Of course, Leeds have fallen some way from the lofty days of Marcelo Bielsa. Bielsa had led Leeds back into the top-flight and had them playing some entertaining football. And according to The Athletic, Bielsa had actually been discussed by Leeds insiders over making a sensational return.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Leeds considered Bielsa return

Marcelo Bielsa will always be a club legend at Elland Road. He forged a connection with the fans and got them back from the depths of despair and then some.

Bielsa is now in charge of Uruguay. But that appointment came around the same time Leeds were apparently considering bringing him back.

The Athletic claims that Bielsa was being discussed at board level. It’s claimed that the idea of being relegated saw Bielsa’s name mentioned again by the 49’ers group.

His record of getting Leeds out of the second tier last time was clearly a factor.

Bielsa, though, has opted for Uruguay. That means a fairytale return is now almost impossible.

TBR’s View: Bielsa would be welcome back at Leeds

There probably isn’t a Leeds fan out there who’d not take Marcelo Bielsa back right now. He was everything that the club currently isn’t.

Leeds will need to get the right manager if they do go down. The Championship remains an unforgiving league and one of the most difficult to navigate your way out of.

Bielsa would be ideal. But if it’s not going to be him, then Leeds simply have to make sure the right coach is in place to hit the ground running this summer.