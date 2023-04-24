Leeds ready to make transfer swoop for forward who caught Sadio Mane's eye











Leeds United are ready to launch a bid to sign Senegal forward Boulaye Dia, with Everton and AC Mila also in the mix.

Dia has had an impressive season out on loan with Salernitana and his form has caught the eye. Dia has hit double figures for the Italian side and is now attracting attention elsewhere.

According to La Citta, Leeds and Everton are keen on signing Dia, while AC Milan are also putting themselves in the mix.

Dia is wanted to boost the attacking options at Elland Road. La Citta reports how Dia’s form has apparently led to a ‘blitz’ from clubs rushing to sign him this summer.

Photo by Ivan Romano/Getty Images

The 26-year-old Senegal forward caught the eye in the World Cup this winter. Dia got himself on the scoresheet to help beat Qatar and help the African nation to the last 16.

Dia has previously been spoken highly of by Sadio Mane. The former Liverpool man tipping Dia to have a fine career.

“I didn’t know him before, but since the start of the season I started to follow him, and I’m really impressed by his qualities. I think he won’t stay at Reims forever, believe me,” Mane said at the time.

TBR’s View: Leeds cannot plan for Boulaye Dia until they stay up

It’s all well and good the likes of Leeds and Everton wanting to sign players like Dia. But the problem remains that until they are confirmed as Premier League clubs, they won’t be getting such players.

Clearly, Dia is a talented player with a lot to offer. A good season in Italy has led to interest and he’ll no doubt have a choice to make in the summer.

Of course, Leeds are a massive club. But they need to make sure they stay up first. From there, they can then try and plan for the future and who they might sign.