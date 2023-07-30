Leeds now ready to bid for ‘outstanding’ title-winning defender

Leeds United are among the teams vying to try and sign Manchester City’s highly-rated young defender, Taylor Harwood-Bellis.

The impressive young defender had a superb season with Burnley last season as he helped them to win the Championship title. Harwood-Bellis then followed that up by leading England’s under-21s to the European Championships this summer.

However, he knows he’ll find it hard to break into the City XI and because of that, there is a lot of interest.

And according to The Sun (Print, P59, 30/07), Leeds have joined the likes of West Ham, Fulham and of course, Burnley, in being keen on Harwood-Bellis.

The report claims that City could decide to sell Hardwood-Bellis if they receive an offer of around £15m.

Lauded by Vincent Kompany as having a really ‘outstanding attitude‘, the young defender is seen as one of the brightest prospects in England in terms of central defenders.

Leeds, of course, are back in the Championship now and know that that could hinder their pursuit of certain players.

The Whites recently paid around £8m for Ethan Ampadu, meaning a move for Harwood-Bellis would see the club have to fork out double what they did for the Welshman.

Harwood-Bellis a real coup for Leeds if they get him

The Manchester City youngster really is one of the best up and coming defenders in English football and it’s obvious why so many want to sign him.

For Leeds, getting Harwood-Bellis would be quite the coup. With so much interest from Premier League clubs, if they managed to get him it would show their pull is still there.

£15m might be a lot for a Championship club. But over time, it could be a massive bargain as well for a player like Harwood-Bellis.