Leeds now looking at appointing top of the league manager whose team has only lost one game all season











Leeds United are now considering appointing Feyenoord manager Arne Slot to replace the sacked Jesse Marsch.

The Times and the Telegraph both report that Slot is among the names being considered at Elland Road, with interviews taking place over the last two days.

Slot is enjoying another impressive season at Feyenoord, and has his club top of the Eredivisie table, two points ahead of AZ in second.

They have lost just one league game this term, and Slot also guided his club to the final of the UEFA Conference League last season.

Leeds eyeing Arne Slot

They were beaten by Jose Mourinho’s Roma there, but getting to the showpiece finale was still a great achievement for a club of their resources.

Luis Sinisterra was part of that Feyenoord side and has of course since moved to Elland Road, and could perhaps help Slot get his philosophy across if he came to Leeds.

Ruud Gullit called Slot ‘incredible‘ back in May and his reputation has only been enhanced with his strong season this year since.

He is not afraid to speak his mind either, and he made a couple of comments about Arsenal and Reiss Nelson when he had the winger on loan at Feyenoord last season.

Slot suggested his training methods are more intense than Mikel Arteta’s and also was critical of Nelson’s role in Arsenal training.

It seems that Leeds have four names under consideration, and perhaps Andoni Iraola is ahead of him in the race at the moment, but until an appointment is made, anything can happen.