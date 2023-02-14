Leeds now decide they want to appoint 60-year-old manager, Lionel Messi says he's absolutely 'great'











Leeds United have made their move to appoint Gerardo Martino, who has the seal of approval from Lionel Messi.

Argentine outlet TNT Sports claim that Leeds have now made contact with the 60-year-old as their search continues to replace Jesse Marsch.

They report that Martino has not turned Leeds down just yet, but would rather take over a new team at the end of the season.

The Argentine has been out of work since leaving the Mexico job, following their failure to get out of their World Cup group.

Messi a fan of Leeds managerial target Martino

Messi contributed to Mexico’s downfall, scoring in a 2-0 win against them en route to winning the tournament and has worked with Martino at both Barcelona and Argentina.

In July 2013, when Martino took over at Barca, Messi said: “I like Tata Martino. He is a great coach and he showed that in the Clausura with what he did for the team, the way it ended and how he did it.

“He gets his teams playing well and we all respect him.”

There is not much of a better endorsement out there than Messi, who is arguably the greatest player of all time.

The report also says that Martino could be another Marcelo Bielsa type manager for Leeds, playing attractive, attacking football.

But they also face competition from Valencia for Martino, if he does decide to come into a role mid-season and do a firefighting job.