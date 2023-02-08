Leeds now considering 'legendary' manager, Pep Guardiola says he's 'incredible'











Marcelo Gallardo is among the managers now being considered by Leeds United to replace Jesse Marsch.

That is according to the Times, who report that the Whites have four bosses under consideration and have conducted interviews over the last two days.

They report that the 47-year-old Argentine is in the frame, and has been out of work since leaving River Plate last year.

Pep Guardiola is among those who have proclaimed they are a fan of the man who received 44 caps for his country as a player, and played under Marcelo Bielsa during his time in charge of the national team.

Photo by Tom Flathers/Manchester City FC via Getty Images

Guardiola a fan of Leeds managerial target Gallardo

Back in 2019, Guardiola told Argentine television: “What Gallardo has done with River is incredible.

“Every year three coaches are named as the best in the world, and he’s never among them.

“I can’t understand it. It’s as if there’s nothing else in the world apart from Europe.”

He is River Plate’s most successful manager in their history and has been described as ‘legendary‘ at the Argentine giants.

We are on it ….hopefully white smoke by tonight or tmw morning 🙏 — Andrea Radrizzani (@andrearadri) February 7, 2023

We all know the intensity and passion of Argentine football, so he would likely have no issues stepping into the white heat of a relegation battle at an expectant Elland Road.

The big decision for Leeds is whether to appoint a manager mid-season who wants to play attractive football like Gallardo, despite the potential need for time to get his ideas across.

He could be a hugely exciting appointment at Elland Road and Leeds need to get this next call right to try and get the club united behind a new manager like they did Marcelo Bielsa, with results and impressive performances on the pitch.