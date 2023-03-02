Leeds now back in for £3.5m player Marcelo Bielsa also tried to sign











Leeds are among the clubs interested in signing goalkeeper Freddie Woodman from Preston this summer.

The Sun report that the Whites could be set for a battle with Leicester City and Rangers for the Englishman when the window opens.

They report that the Deepdale outfit have made it clear they would listen to offers for the goalkeeper but will not let him go on the cheap.

The report quotes a £3.5 million pricetag, which should be well within Leeds’ remit, even if the worst happens and they get relegated from the Premier League.

Leeds United reignite their interest in Freddie Woodman

In truth, it is in the event of relegation that a move for Woodman makes the most sense, given he is shining in the second tier right now.

Also, Illan Meslier would be more likely to leave if Javi Gracia cannot prevent relegation by the time the end of the season rolls around.

Definitive transfer policy can hardly be drawn up when Leeds do not know who the manager will be next season or what division they will be playing in yet.

It seems Woodman is a long-term target, and it was reported in July 2021 that they made a bid for him when Marcelo Bielsa was in charge.

That was when he was at Newcastle United, but he has since gone and established himself as a number one in the Championship.

The likes of Jarrod Bowen and Ollie Watkins have made the jump from the Championship, and Woodman could take a similar step, but as it stands, his future is not clear.