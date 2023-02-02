Leeds news: Ian Harte delivers Jesse Marsch verdict











Ian Harte has told his podcast on Apple Podcasts that he feels Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch “probably speaks a little bit too much”.

The Elland Road cult hero also gave his verdict on how he feels the Whites have done so far this season.

Leeds bolstered their ranks in the January transfer window, bringing in three first-team players and an academy addition.

The Whites have strengthened their spine, signing centre-back Max Wober, midfielder Weston McKennie and forward Georginio Rutter.

Marsch will hope that the new arrivals hit the ground running and help Leeds climb away from the lower reaches of the Premier League table.

Photo by Pat Scaasi/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The Leeds boss has never shied away from making his feelings known when speaking to the media.

And last month, Marsch spoke to talkSPORT and hit out at reports suggesting his players have turned against him, while criticising the English press.

This has led to some criticism, with Simon Jordan saying: “You’ve got to be able to handle the press and going full out like that shows more about him than it does the things he’s complaining about.

“It’s the territory, you’re a Premier League football manager in the most spotlighted league in world football.

“Grow up, push your chest out, get your team winning and the conversation will reduce.”

Now, Harte has also suggested that Marsch shouldn’t speak out as much.

“It has been a good start to the season,” he said.

“The first few games they beat Chelsea, but quite recently the results haven’t gone – they have played some great football, just haven’t had the results.

“Hopefully with the few signings they have made they can kick on for the second half of the season.

“I think Jesse has done a good job. Of course, sometimes he probably speaks a little bit too much. I think the fans would like to see better results.”

Photo By Ben Radford/Getty Images

Marsch should keep speaking, but also let results do some of the talking – TBR View

Jesse Marsch is clearly a very passionate man with his heart on his sleeve, and this shows in his interactions with the press.

It’s not a bad thing by any means if he talks a lot. In fact, it’s great. It’s good to have another character in the game, instead of clichés and curated quotes.

In fact, Marsch really should say ‘people are telling me I talk too much… I guess I’m just going to have to talk a little bit more.’

At the same time, Leeds haven’t had a great season and they do need to pull themselves away from danger.

And with new players on board, Marsch now has the opportunity to do so. Let’s leave him to get on with the job at hand.

He should keep speaking to the press, but also let results do some – not all – of the talking.