Leeds have been strongly linked with a loan move for Tottenham’s Djed Spence, but, as ever with Leeds United, this deal isn’t going to be straightforward.

Indeed, the Whites have made a habit of complicating these deals lately, and it sounds as though they may have a battle on their hands to sign Spence too.

According to Sky Sports’ Lyall Thomas, speaking on Last Word on Spurs, Leeds face competition from Ligue 1 in the race to sign Spence, with the journalist claiming that a French club has been in for him this past week and that could jeopardise a move to Leeds.

Photo by JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER/AFP via Getty Images

Leeds move in jeopardy

Thomas shared what he knows about the £15m defender.

“I know that there has been a French club that has been in for him this past week that puts the potential Leeds move in jeopardy a little bit, but I think the Leeds move is potentially there. There are plenty of clubs in the Championship that want him, Southampton will be an interesting one to look at, they’re potentially moving on Kyle Walker-Peters,” Thomas said.

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

Tough

It may well be difficult for Leeds to convince Spence to drop down to the Championship if he has an option in France.

Spence, of course, spent the second half of last season in Ligue 1 with Rennes, and that suggests that he’d be happy to head back to France if given the chance.

We can’t imagine that Spence will be too keen to drop down to the Championship again at this point in his career – especially after his brazen displays on social media after being promoted with Nottingham Forest, so maybe a move to Ligue 1 is more likely than a move to Elland Road at this point.