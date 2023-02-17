Leeds wanted Andoni Iraola but Vallecano now feel he might sign a new contract











Leeds United are continuing to chase a new manager as they look to replace Jesse Marsch, with Andoni Iraola a key name in their sights.

The Whites are believed to be super keen on bringing in Iraola to replace Marsch. However, the 40-year-old Spanish manager has remained with Rayo Vallecano so far. There have been differing reports suggesting he was open to the Leeds move, while others have claimed he wanted to remain in Spain.

Leeds have kept him on their radar though. Reports just this week have claimed that Leeds might even wait it out until the summer and try and convince Iraola to join the ranks then.

Photo by Pablo Garcia/DAX Images/NurPhoto via Getty Images

However, speaking to TeleMadrid, Rayo’s sporting director David Cobeno has suggested Iraola might end up signing a new contract in the end.

“Iraola is a man of his word and from the club there was no doubt that he would continue and help us until the end of the season. We are super happy with Andoni and we want him to continue. From achieving the objectives of the season, we will sit down and we will all do our part so that we can continue this path that has lasted three seasons and hopefully many more.”

TBR’s View: Iraola waiting game is a risk for Leeds United

The problem Leeds have here in waiting around for Iraola is that he surely only takes the job if they stay up. If they are in the Championship, then Iraola will seriously question taking the role.

Leeds are in a bit of a conundrum right now. Do they simply stick with Skubala and hope for the best? Or do they go all out, pay over the odds, and go and get Iraola or another key target? It’s a question they need to be answering as a club pretty soon.