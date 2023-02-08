Leeds manager search: Sky's Tim Thornton shares Wednesday afternoon update











Leeds United are searching for a new manager after parting company with Jesse Marsch earlier this week.

The Whites board sacked the American following the Elland Road side’s 1-0 loss at Nottingham Forest.

Leeds’ 1-0 loss at the City Ground on Sunday was their seventh Premier League game without a victory.

Photo by Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The Whites haven’t won in the league since 5 November and are only outside the bottom three on goal difference.

Plenty of names have been linked with the Leeds role, including Andoni Iraola, Ralph Hasenhuttl, Kjetil Knutsen and Arne Slot.

Carlos Corberan was previously the frontrunner for the job, but he penned a contract extension with West Bromwich Albion on Tuesday.

Sky Sports senior reporter Tim Thornton has now provided an update on the state of play involving Leeds and their search for a new manager.

He says interviews have taken place and a leading contender has emerged in Iraola.

“I think this picture has been developing over the course of the last few days,” said Thornton, via Football Daily.

“It’s still a process, this. Leeds are not there yet in terms of appointing a new head coach, it is important to stress that.

“But the process is well under way. Interviews have taken place.

“Leeds have got a shortlist and a leading contender has emerged in Andoni Iraola.”

Why Iraola would be good for Leeds

Iraola would be a great shout for Leeds.

He played under Marcelo Bielsa at Athletic Bilbao and his style of management is similar to the former Leeds boss.

Last year, scouting outlet Breaking the Lines wrote: “His ideas are Bielsa-like – bold, courageous, high-octane.

Photo by Pablo Garcia/DAX Images/NurPhoto via Getty Images

“His demeanour (is) reminiscent of (Ernesto) Valverde – more reserved, calm and calculated.

“His philosophy is refreshingly high risk, high reward, relying squarely on athleticism and commitment to maintain some sort of order within the chaos, whereby attacks are full-blooded and direct, and defence is immediate and aggressive.”

Iraola also has a track record in improving sides and getting them to the next level.

The 40-year-old has taken Rayo from the Spanish second division to the top five of La Liga.

He has also coached two different sides to the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey.

Iraola led Rayo to the final four last season, and two years earlier, he steered second-tier CD Mirandes to that stage.