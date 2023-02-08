Leeds manager search: Sky reporter says Slot not on Whites shortlist











Leeds United have currently looking for a new manager to replace Jesse Marsch in the Elland Road dugout.

The Whites sacked the American on Monday following their loss at Nottingham Forest a day earlier.

Leeds are once again battling Premier League relegation and haven’t won in the top flight since November.

Numerous names have been linked with the Whites hotseat in recent days, including Feyenoord’s Arne Slot.

Dutch outlet Voetbal International – via Sport Witness – say Leeds have conducted ‘extensive research’ on the 44-year-old.

They also claim the Whites have him on their shortlist, although he’s apparently ‘unlikely’ to leave Feyenoord at this point.

Now, Sky Sports senior reporter Tim Thornton has claimed that Slot isn’t even on the Leeds shortlist.

“Lots of names over the last few days have been mentioned,” he said, via Football Daily.

“Arne Slot, the Feyenoord coach, is another. It’s my understanding he’s not on their list.”

Both Thornton and VI claimed that Rayo Vallecano’s Andoni Iraola is the leading candidate for the Leeds job.

‘We play with a lot of intensity’

While Iraola is a great shout for Leeds, Slot seems to also tick a fair few boxes at Elland Road.

He is a good manager with experience at the highest level, and got his team to the Europa Conference League final last term.

Dutch legend Ruud Gullit previously told the Daily Record that what Slot has done at Feyenoord has been “incredible”.

Slot’s style of play, in his own words, is also one that would surely go down well with Leeds fans.

“We [Feyenoord] are an attack-minded team that likes to have a lot of the ball, and we play with a lot of intensity,” he told UEFA.com ahead of his Europa Conference League final against Roma last year.

“When we don’t have the ball, we want to win it back as quickly as possible by being aggressive and pressing to win back possession. I think we are a team that is difficult to beat.”

Based on current reports, it doesn’t look as though Slot to Leeds is likely.

But then again, Corberan was seemingly the frontrunner for the job, right until West Brom’s official statement dropped.

Let’s see how things develop, but according to Thornton, Leeds are on the right track in terms of their manager search.