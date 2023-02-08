Leeds manager search: Iraola tells Rayo Vallecano he wants Elland Road move











Leeds United remain on the lookout for a new manager in wake of Jesse Marsch’s sacking.

The Whites have been heavily linked with Rayo Vallecano’s Andoni Iraola in recent days.

After Carlos Corberan became off-limits, Iraola reportedly became the top target for Leeds.

Photo by Pablo Garcia/DAX Images/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Earlier on Wednesday, it looked as though the Whites had experienced another blow in their pursuit of a new boss.

Raul Granado reported that Iraola decided to ‘say no’ to the offer from Leeds to take charge of the team.

The report added that the 40-year-old will see out his contract, which is due to expire at the end of the season.

However, the Daily Star has now published a report which suggests Iraola wants to join Leeds after all.

‘Andoni Iraola has told Rayo Vallecano he wants to leave the Spanish club so he can become the next Leeds manager,’ they wrote.

Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images

Victor Orta is said to be in ‘constant dialogue’ with Vallecano bosses in the hope of thrashing out a compensation package for Iraola.

The Rayo manager is apparently ‘desperate’ to work in the Premier League, added the report.

Back on track?

Great news for Leeds if true.

Earlier today, it looked as though the Whites had missed out on another top target for the Elland Road hotseat.

However, this latest report suggests Iraola does, in fact, want the Leeds job.

Iraola would be a great shout for the role, as he ticks a lot of boxes.

He’s young, has already proven himself at a high level, and possibly best of all, he’s a Marcelo Bielsa disciple.

Iraola played under the legendary Argentine at Athletic Bilbao and his management style seems quite similar.

Fingers crossed the report is accurate and things are heading in the right direction once again.