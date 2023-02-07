Leeds manager search: Carlos Corberan pens West Brom contract extension











Leeds United are currently on the lookout for a new manager after parting company with Jesse Marsch.

The Whites board sacked the American coach a day after the Elland Road side lost at Nottingham Forest.

Leeds’ 1-0 loss at the City Ground on Sunday was their seventh Premier League game without a victory.

The Whites haven’t won in the league since 5 November and are only clear of the bottom three on goal difference.

One of the names most heavily linked with the role was West Bromwich Albion’s Carlos Corberan.

Alex Crook spoke to talkSPORT this morning and said Leeds could be eyeing him due to his history with the club.

“I heard a Leeds fan talking with you a few minutes ago talking about Pochettino,” he said.

“I don’t want to shatter their thunder… but absolutely no chance that Mauricio Pochettino will take this job.

“Carlos Corberan is the name mentioned to me when I reported on Jesse Marsch’s departure.

“He has history with the football club and was part of the back room team.”

Meanwhile, the Daily Mail reported that the 39-year-old was keen on a return to Elland Road.

And according to 90Min, Victor Orta has a big admiration for the current West Brom coach.

However, Corberan won’t be joining Leeds this time, as he has just penned a contract extension at The Hawthorns.

The Baggies made the announcement on Tuesday evening.

Our 𝗕𝗢𝗦𝗦. 🇪🇸



We're delighted to announce @CarlosCorberan has signed a contract extension at The Hawthorns. ✍️ — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) February 7, 2023

A club statement read: ‘Albion are delighted to confirm Head Coach Carlos Corberan has signed a contract extension which will see him remain at The Hawthorns until the summer of 2027.

‘The 39-year-old has won 10 of his 13 league games in charge of the Baggies since agreeing a two-and-a-half-year deal with the club in October 2022.

‘Corberan has committed his long-term future to the club following positive talks with Chief Executive Ron Gourlay.’

Leeds must now look elsewhere

Leeds links aside, Corberan would’ve a good shout for the Whites role based on merit alone.

He took charge of a Baggies side sitting in the Championship drop zone in October.

In the space of a few months, Corberan has taken them up into the top six.

It’s not like the young coach is a complete beginner. He did just as well with Huddersfield last season.

In the end, only an own goal decided the playoff final between the Terriers and Nottingham Forest.

That said, from a loyalty perspective, it’s nice to see the ‘outstanding‘ coach commit his future to West Brom.

Perhaps Corberan will be in the Leeds dugout in the future. However, it won’t be any time soon.