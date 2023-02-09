Leeds manager search: Beren Cross shares update on second interviews











Three days have passed since Leeds United announced that they had parted company with Jesse Marsch.

While we’re none the wiser as to who could be replacing him, the Whites seem to be making good progress.

Leeds Live journalist Beren Cross has revealed that there has been some progress on second interviews.

Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus

Intriguingly, the reporter also claimed “a couple” of candidates “haven’t reached the public domain yet”.

Cross hosted a Q&A on Leeds Live. And one fan asked him about the state of play with the Whites’ manager search.

Regarding the identity of the second interviewees, Cross said: “I don’t know who they are at this stage, otherwise we’d definitely report them.

“Just been told there’s progress on second interviews for some of them. I am told there are still a couple which haven’t reached the public domain yet.”

Skubala could remain for Manchester United weekend clash

Interesting news from Cross. Quite a few names have been linked with the Elland Road hotseat. However, there’s a chance it could still be someone unknown.

So far, the likes of Carlos Corberan, Andoni Iraola, Kjetil Knutsen, Arne Slot, Marcelo Gallardo, Ange Postecoglou, Raul and even Marcelo Bielsa have been doing the rounds.

Cross feels that Michael Skubala will remain in charge for Leeds’ Premier League ‘second leg’ against Manchester United this Sunday.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

The caretaker manager and his team did well against the Red Devils on Wednesday. He steered the Whites to a valuable point in a 2-2 draw.

Indeed, Leeds seemed to be cruising to victory, having led 2-0 by the 50-minute mark.

While Skubala did well enough in his first match, Cross said Leeds ‘know the league position is too precarious to wait until the summer for someone.’