Leeds manager search: Beren Cross shares Kjetil Knutsen update











Leeds United remain in pursuit of a new manager after sacking Jesse Marsch on Monday.

The Whites parted company with the American following the 1-0 loss at Nottingham Forest a day earlier.

Leeds have been linked with a number of coaches, but so far, two of their top targets appear out of contention.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Carlos Corberan, who previously coached at Elland Road, penned a new contract with West Bromwich Albion.

Meanwhile, Andoni Iraola reportedly wants the job, but Rayo Vallecano have blocked an approach from Leeds.

Feyenoord’s Arne Slot remains a potential target, while there has also been speculation over Bodo/Glimt’s Kjetil Knutsen.

Leeds Live reporter Beren Cross has now provided an update on the latter target.

The journalist hosted a Q&A on the newspaper’s website, with a fan asking him about the Knutsen state of play.

Cross replied by saying the coach “would… be interested” in the Leeds job, but isn’t currently in the reckoning.

“I understand Knutsen would, unsurprisingly, be interested in the position,” replied Cross. “But as it stands he’s not towards the fore.

“Things may of course change as various candidates’ situations change and he could come into the reckoning, but not at the moment, I believe.”

‘Could be hugely beneficial to Leeds’

Knutsen would be a good shout for Leeds in terms of a manager for the long-term.

The Norwegian has been in management since 2009, but he only has three clubs on his CV.

This suggests Knutsen is the kind of coach who likes long-term projects and follows through on them.

Photo by Marcio Machado/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

His recent efforts with Bodo/Glimt – particularly in European competition – have put him in the spotlight.

He turned the modest Norwegian side from a struggling, recently-promoted outfit into a national powerhouse.

In 2018, Glimt only just survived in the Eliteserien, but the following year, they finished second.

In 2020, they won the title in record-breaking fashion and retained it the following year.

Knutsen has also impressed with Glimt in Europe, running out 6-1 winners over Jose Mourinho’s Roma in 2021.

Breaking the Lines recently spoke of why they felt Knutsen is a good – and realistic – target for Leeds United.

‘Knutsen has shown his ability to maintain performance levels incredibly high despite an enormous player turnover and loss of quality,’ they continued.

‘His tactical expansionism and attacking mindset could be hugely beneficial to Leeds.

‘His contract expires in 2024 and fortunately for Leeds, there is still a noticeable monetary discrepancy between wider European football and the Norwegian leagues and therefore the compensation would be minimal.’

While it doesn’t look as though Leeds are trying for Knutsen, things may well change in the coming days.