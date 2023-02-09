Leeds manager search: Beren Cross drops encouraging Arne Slot update











Leeds United are looking for a new manager after sacking Jesse Marsch on Monday.

The Whites parted company with the American following the 1-0 loss at Nottingham Forest a day earlier.

Leeds have been linked with a number of coaches, but so far, two of their top targets appear out of contention.

Photo by Pablo Garcia/DAX Images/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Carlos Corberan, who previously coached at Elland Road, penned a new contract with West Bromwich Albion.

Meanwhile, Andoni Iraola reportedly wants the job, but Rayo Vallecano have blocked an approach from Leeds.

Feyenoord’s Arne Slot remains a potential target for the Elland Road hotseat.

On Thursday, Leeds Live reporter Beren Cross reported that “noises seem to be positive” from the Dutchman’s camp.

The journalist hosted a Q&A on Leeds Live, and a fan asked him about the state of play involving Leeds and Slot.

“It certainly seems as though Slot has more of a chance than Iraola at the moment,” said Cross.

“But that’s more down to the fact the latter has reached the standstill and the former hasn’t had the time to grind to a halt yet.

“Early days, but Feyenoord seem very keen to keep him.

“Noises seem to be positive from Slot’s camp, but as I say, it’s very early days.

Time scale is impossible to predict with so many moving parts and different candidates.

“Skubala would be the smart money for Sunday’s match, but that’s three days away.”

Photo by Broer van den Boom/BSR Agency/Getty Images

‘A lot of intensity’

Slot is a great shout for Leeds, as he ticks quite a few boxes.

He is a good manager with experience at the highest level, and got his team to the Europa Conference League final last term.

Dutch legend Ruud Gullit previously told the Daily Record that what Slot has done at Feyenoord has been “incredible”.

Slot’s style of play, in his own words, is also one that would surely go down well with Leeds fans.

“We [Feyenoord] are an attack-minded team that likes to have a lot of the ball, and we play with a lot of intensity,” he told UEFA.com ahead of his Europa Conference League final against Roma last year.

“When we don’t have the ball, we want to win it back as quickly as possible by being aggressive and pressing to win back possession. I think we are a team that is difficult to beat.”