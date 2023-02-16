Leeds manager search: Ben Jacobs shares Nuno Espirito Santo update











Leeds United have been heavily linked with Nuno Espirito Santo in recent days.

The Times recently reported that the Whites have held an interview with the Al-Ittihad head coach.

The Daily Mail have also spoken about Leeds’ interest in the former Tottenham and Wolves boss.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

As well as Nuno, Steven Gerrard is believed to be in the frame, though he is ‘understood to have reservations’.

CBS journalist Ben Jacobs has now provided an update on the Leeds manager search state of play.

The reporter, writing on GiveMeSport, understands that Nuno’s Premier League experience is a key reason for Leeds’ board considering a move.

Jacobs also feels handing the Portuguese the reins is being seen as a safer option than appointing Frank Lampard or Gerrard.

He told GiveMeSport: “There are legs in the Nuno Espirito Santo links and he’s a manager that comes with Premier League experience.

“I think that there’s more of a worry around Lampard or Gerrard.

“Gerrard is probably, of those two, the one that has been more closely linked because Leeds need a manager with a proven capability of firefighting.

“It’s not easy to walk into that Leeds United dressing room mid-season.”

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

‘Amazing’

Ten days have passed and Leeds remain in pursuit of a new permanent manager after sacking Jesse Marsch last week.

The Whites parted company with the American after the 1-0 loss at Nottingham Forest on February 5.

Leeds initially thought they’d be able to land a replacement quickly, but they’re still looking.

At this moment in time, Nuno would be the best option by far for the Elland Road outfit.

He is proven in the Premier League (and in the Championship) and comes with critical acclaim.

Roma boss Jose Mourinho said he was an “amazing” manager.

Meanwhile, Manchester United’s Diogo Dalot deemed him “fantastic” and “outstanding”.

Let’s see what happens. In the meantime, Michael Skubala will hope to pull Leeds further away from the relegation zone.