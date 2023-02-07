Leeds manager search: Andrea Radrizzani shares timescale update











Andrea Radrizzani has tweeted that Leeds United will “hopefully” be able to announce a new manager soon.

The Whites are looking for a new man in the dugout after parting company with Jesse Marsch earlier this week.

The Leeds board sacked the American following the Elland Road side’s 1-0 loss at Nottingham Forest.

Leeds’ 1-0 loss at the City Ground on Sunday was their seventh Premier League game without a victory.

The Whites haven’t won in the league since 5 November and are only outside the bottom three on goal difference.

Plenty of names have been linked with the Leeds role, including Ralph Hasenhuttl, Andoni Iraola and Kjetil Knutsen.

And Radrizzani, replying to a fan on Tuesday afternoon, said he expected “white smoke” to arrive by the following day.

We are on it ….hopefully white smoke by tonight or tmw morning 🙏 — Andrea Radrizzani (@andrearadri) February 7, 2023

West Brom boss Carlos Corberan was one of the favourites for the Leeds role.

However, he has since penned a long-term contract extension at The Hawthorns.

The Championship club announced the news on Tuesday evening.

A club statement read: ‘Albion are delighted to confirm Head Coach Carlos Corberan has signed a contract extension which will see him remain at The Hawthorns until the summer of 2027.

‘The 39-year-old has won 10 of his 13 league games in charge of the Baggies since agreeing a two-and-a-half-year deal with the club in October 2022.

‘Corberan has committed his long-term future to the club following positive talks with Chief Executive Ron Gourlay.’

Leeds to take on arch-rivals twice in a week

While Leeds are searching for a new manager, the players are preparing for a double-header against Manchester United.

The Whites head to Old Trafford on Wednesday, before welcoming the Red Devils to Elland Road on Sunday.

Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

Michael Skubala, Paco Gallardo and Chris Armas will take charge of Leeds for the upcoming game against Erik ten Hag’s side.

It remains to be seen whether Leeds will have a new man in charge by the weekend, either in the dugout or in the stands.