Leeds United are reportedly looking to bolster their attacking ranks before the summer transfer window slams shut.

Whites manager Daniel Farke currently has just one centre-forward at his disposal in Georginio Rutter.

Fellow Leeds forwards Patrick Bamford and Mateo Joseph are currently recovering from injury.

Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

Lately, there has been speculation linking the Elland Road outfit with Swansea City’s Joel Piroe.

The Daily Mail has reported that Leeds have ‘offered around £10million’ for the 24-year-old striker.

The Elland Road side apparently held talks with Piroe’s representatives this week.

As well as Leeds, the likes of Everton, Leicester and Southampton are said to be in pursuit of Piroe.

Leeds have made four signings so far this summer.

The Whites have made three permanent signings in Ethan Ampadu, Karl Darlow and Sam Byram.

In addition, Joe Rodon has arrived at Elland Road from Tottenham on a season-long loan.

Our view

It’s good to see Leeds pursuing a new striker as they look to add the finishing touches to their squad.

The Whites have started slowly in the Championship, with two draws and a defeat to their name so far.

Piroe would be a great signing for Leeds, as he is talented, young and proven in the second tier.

Photo by Athena Pictures/Getty Images

Last season, Piroe bagged 19 Championship goals for Swansea. The season before, he netted 22 league goals.

As per Football Talent Scout, he is a ‘complete and powerful striker’ who can also feature further back and even on the flanks.

They also relayed what Metro once said about him, namely that he ‘models his game on Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski’.

Let’s see what happens in the coming days. Piroe would be a great signing for Leeds, but competition for him is tough.