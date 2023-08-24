Leeds make approach for £8.5m attacker who’s ‘ruining defences on his own’

Leeds United are reportedly looking to make several new additions ahead of the summer transfer window slamming shut.

Daniel Farke’s Whites have made four signings so far this summer and, according to the Daily Mail, would like at least four more.

Ethan Ampadu, Karl Darlow and Sam Byram have joined permanently, while Joe Rodon has arrived on loan from Tottenham.

Leeds are apparently also making good progress towards Joel Piroe, who is said to be on route to the club for a medial.

However, the Whites don’t look like they’re stopping there. The Daily Mail has reported that Genk winger Joseph Paintsil is also on their radar.

The outlet claims that Leeds have asked about the Ghana international, who enjoyed a prolific season last time out.

He registered 18 goals and 14 assists from just 39 outings in all competitions in 2022-23.

In terms of price tag, Sky Sports have reported that Paintsil has a valuation of around £8.5million.

Our view

Paintsil would be a good shout for Leeds as he’s a talented player who’s heading into his prime.

At 25, he has plenty of years ahead of him, but he also has considerable high-level experience.

Paintsil has played in the Champions League, Europa League, and Africa Cup of Nations.

Earlier this year, scouting outlet Breaking the Lines described him as a player ‘annoyingly elusive for opposition defenders.

‘Once he gets going, it is nearly impossible to stop him in full-flight.

‘The right-footed attacker is blessed with plenty of vision and creativity.

‘His technical ability on the ball is simply unrivaled, capable of turning any number of defenders inside out when he has the ball at his feet.

‘He scores for fun, ruining defences on his own, and his skill is mesmerizing.’

All in all, Paintsil looks like he has a lot to offer Leeds.