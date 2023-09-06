Leeds made two attempts to sign ‘outstanding’ 22-year-old this summer but failed with both

Leeds United made two attempts to sign Leicester City’s Luke Thomas this summer in their extensive search for a left-back.

That’s according to The Athletic who confirm that Leeds made two loan enquiries for Thomas.

Photo by Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images

However, both were rejected as Leicester did not want to strengthen Leeds – a side they may rival for promotion back to the Premier League.

22-year-old Thomas ended up returning to the top flight anyway on loan to Sheffield United.

And Leeds’ lack of options at left-back may now be a concern.

Seemingly first choice Junior Firpo still has injury issues, something that has blighted his whole Leeds career thus far.

20-year-old Leo Hjelde started the season in the position but was quickly dropped.

And Sam Byram, Leeds’ utility option, is now injured as well.

Daniel Farke does have options in the area, another one being Jamie Shackleton, but the position is clearly a concern.

When you compare Leeds’ situation at right back with Luke Ayling and Djed Spence tussling for a spot, there’s quite the contrast.

Leeds made two attempts to loan Leicester’s Thomas

Although Farke will probably consider that his Leeds squad still needs work in January, he does have some versatile options available.

Perhaps Pascal Struijk, a stalwart at centre-back under Farke thus far, could return to a position on the left.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Leeds of course do have Charlie Cresswell in reserve at centre-back.

There are options for Farke, but he might want to avoid such a reshuffle.

Either way, with the Leeds squad now improved in the final weeks of the window Farke will hope to build on his results record thus far.

Although still early in the season, Leeds have just six points from their opening five games.

Something Leicester’s ‘outstanding‘ Thomas may have been able to help Leeds with.

Leeds return from the international break with fixtures away to Millwall and Hull City, a testament to how tough this league really is.