Leeds United have got the ball rolling in the transfer window by announcing the signing of Ethan Ampadu.

The Whites have landed the 22-year-old Wales international defender from Chelsea for a reported £7million.

Leeds have also lost the services of several players and there could be more departing in the coming weeks.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Illan Meslier could be one of those leaving Elland Road before the summer transfer window slams shut.

As a young, Premier League-proven asset with high potential, Leeds stand to make a sizeable profit on him.

In addition, Meslier has shown he can perform at the highest level, so he may not want to stay in the Championship.

Dean Jones, speaking on GiveMeSport, says Leeds are already in pursuit of a new goalkeeper.

The likes of Angus Gunn, Freddie Woodman and Karl Darlow have been linked with a move to Elland Road.

Jones reckons they are all “good goalkeepers” for Leeds to be pursuing as replacements for the current No. 1.

However, the journalist acknowledged that it’s a “bit of an awkward one” as Meslier doesn’t appear to have a buyer.

“They’re all good goalkeepers to be targeting,” said Jones.

“That is one of the four positions that have been outlined for Leeds to sort out before the season gets underway, so work is beginning on that.

“It is a bit of an awkward one though, because Illan Meslier hasn’t actually got a buyer yet.”

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Our view

Meslier might not have any suitors just yet, according to Jones. But with a player of his talent, you’d think there will be some interest at some point.

We still have around five weeks left in the transfer window, so a lot can change.

Leeds certainly need to target a replacement. There are some good names doing the rounds in terms of Whites speculation.

Let’s see what happens in the coming weeks. Hopefully it all ends up being quite seamless, with Meslier being sold for profit and a replacement coming in.