Leeds in talks over £10m-rated ‘complete and powerful’ striker

Leeds United are looking to apply the finishing touches to their squad ahead of the summer transfer window slamming shut.

Reports have been doing the rounds claiming that the Whites have made their move for Swansea City’s Joel Piroe.

According to The Athletic, Leeds are currently “working on a deal” to try and sign the 24-year-old striker.

The Whites are apparently one of several clubs competing for Piroe’s signature. He is a player they value between £8million and £10million.

Piroe is also ‘increasingly likely’ to leave his club before the summer as his contract only runs until next summer.

Whites boss Daniel Farke is reportedly looking to bring in a new No. 9. At present, Georginio Rutter is his only available centre-forward.

As well as Leeds, Southampton and Leicester are apparently in pursuit of the Dutchman too.

Fellow Elland Road forwards Patrick Bamford and Mateo Joseph are currently recovering from injury.

Our view

Piroe is a great shout for Leeds. He has been prolific in the Championship and, at just 24 years of age, is still young and can develop further.

Last season, Piroe bagged 19 Championship goals for Swansea. The season before, he netted 22 league goals.

As per Football Talent Scout, he is a ‘complete and powerful striker’ who can also feature further back and even on the flanks.

Let’s see what happens in the coming days. Piroe would certainly add a lot to the Leeds ranks. However, the Whites are up against strong competition in the race for his signature.