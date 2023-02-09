Leeds have now offered 'incredible' manager the job











Leeds United have now made an offer to Feyenoord manager Arne Slot to take over from Jesse Marsch in the dugout.

That is according to the Independent, who report that the Dutchman is now the new first choice managerial candidate at Elland Road.

They claim that Slot’s intensity and aggressive attitude is what the club thinks is needed to get out of relegation trouble.

The succession plan from Marcelo Bielsa was not a smooth one, and the club now need to get this next appointment spot on.

Photo by ANP via Getty Images

Leeds offer Slot the job

Carlos Corberan was the first man Leeds wanted but Bielsa’s former assistant signed a new contract with West Brom to quell any interest.

Now, the Independent report that Andoni Iraola has turned down Leeds to remain at Spanish outlet Rayo Vallecano, who are fifth in La Liga.

So Slot is the man Leeds have turned to, after a season when he has lost just one league game and sits top of the Dutch top flight.

The ‘incredible‘ Slot watched his side go through a rollercoaster Dutch Cup clash last night, at home to NEC Nijmegen.

They were 2-0 down at half-time, before clawing the match back to 2-2 at full-time with two goals after the 90th minute.

They then went 3-2 down, before going ahead for the first time on the night, 4-3, with four minutes remaining before being pegged back two minutes later.

They then won 5-3 on penalties in what Leeds will hope is Slot’s final game in charge if this latest report is accurate.