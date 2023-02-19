Leeds United have preferred Michael Skubala situation when it comes to new manager











Leeds United lost their biggest game of the season so far yesterday as Everton beat them 1-0 at Goodison Park.

It was a result which pushed Leeds into the bottom three. Michael Skubala, the man in temporary charge, looked on as his side delivered a poor performance. It was a far cry from that initial display of his tenure at Old Trafford.

Skubala now faces a crucial week in which Leeds will build up to another relegation six-pointer. This time, against Southampton, who will be rejuvenated after their 1-0 win at Chelsea yesterday.

Of course, getting a new manager in at Leeds remains a priority. However, according to The Athletic’s Phil Hay, Leeds actually have a preferred idea when it comes to their new coach.

Hay writes in today’s Athletic how the Leeds board’s ideal plan is to actually have Skubala in charge until the summer.

It is hoped Skubala has enough in the tank to keep Leeds up. From there, Victor Orta is keen to ‘attack the managerial market’ in the summer, when it’s hoped more names will be available.

Leeds have already tried and failed to bring in the likes of Andoni Iraola and Marcelo Gallardo. Arne Slot has also distanced himself from the job, opting to remain in Holland.

TBR’s View: Leeds’ plan could backfire massively

Let’s get one thing right. If Leeds lose to Southampton next week, then there’ll be utter dismay among the fans.

It’s a must win game in every sense of the word and anything but three points will go down like a lead balloon.

If Leeds’ plan is to keep Skubala, then it is the riskiest of strategies. This is a coach with no real first-team managerial experience, especially at this level. Certainly, there’s nothing to really lose for Skubala. But as a club, Leeds stand to lose it all.