Leeds narrow manager search down to three long-term candidates; one remains a mystery











Leeds United have held talks with a number of potential managers this weekend as they look to replace the sacked Jesse Marsch.

The Whites are working hard behind the scenes to name a new manager. However, that new manager won’t be Alfred Schreuder. Despite being at Elland Road yesterday, Schreuder has now been ruled out of the running to replace Marsch.

And according to the Yorkshire Post, Victor Orta and co are at a crossroads about what to do next. The YP claims that Leeds are now considering a short-term manager. That would include considering Michael Skubala, who is set to talk to the Leeds board today.

Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

However, the YP also writes how Leeds have spoken to three managers who they now consider their main targets.

All three are said to be in work already, with the Post naming both Arne Slot and Andoni Iraola as two who are likely yo be on that list. The third name, however, remains a mystery.

So far, a host of names have been mentioned. Marcelo Gallardo is one being considered, while Steven Gerrard’s name also got some traction over the weekend.

TBR’s View: Leeds need to make a decision sharpish

Not that it’s wise to rush the new manager appointment, but Leeds need to provide some clarity for everyone.

Whether that means Skubala takes charge for now, remains to be seen. But the whole club needs some direction and clarity, even it means waiting until the summer for the right manager.

Leeds have done ok in the last few games. The Everton game, though, is massive. They simply have to win or relegation fears will really creep into the thinking.

Either way, Skubala and his coaching staff need to be told what’s happening.