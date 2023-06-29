Leeds United have looked at signing Harry Winks from Tottenham Hotspur.

That is according to Ben Jacobs who was speaking on the City Chat Podcast about Leicester’s interest in the midfielder.

The England international is on the chopping block at Tottenham, and a shock move to the Championship could be on the cards.

According to Jacobs, Leeds have looked at Winks, and interestingly, this isn’t the first time the Whites have gone after the Spurs midfielder.

Indeed, Winks was offered to Marcelo Bielsa during his final transfer window in charge at Leeds, and while the Argentine turned him down at the time, Leeds’ interest in Winks has clearly persisted.

Photo by Simone Arveda/Getty Images

Leeds thinking about Winks

Jacobs shared what he knows about Winks.

“Leicester have looked at Harry Winks and Leeds have looked at Harry Winks as well,” Jacobs said.

“There is an opportunity in the market that’s for sure Winks is in all likelihood surplus to requirements at Tottenham. He’s not going to have the right fit or have enough quality for Ange Postecoglou. From Leicester’s point of view they could do a deal at a decent rate. Negotiations are underway, and I don’t think there is a player preference between Leeds and Leicester, but Leicester are a bit further along as far as negotiations are concerned. The pros are that he’s quite intelligent and he has the tenacity and energy for the Championship, but the downside is that he’s quite injury prone.”

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Great option

It’s really easy to turn your nose up at someone like Harry Winks, but the reality is that he would be absolutely brilliant in the Championship.

He’s an England international for goodness sake. He has bags of ability and he should prove to be head and shoulders above anyone else in the Championship.

Of course, as Jacobs says, injury issues are an underlying problem, but if he can stay fit, Leeds or Leicester will have a star on their hands here.