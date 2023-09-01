Leeds have failed to clinch late move for ‘clever’ Sinisterra replacement – journalist

Leeds United remain the subject of speculation into the last few hours of transfer deadline day.

For instance, the Elland Road future of Whites star Luis Sinisterra remains in the balance.

Fabrizio Romano recently reported that the Leeds ace is undergoing a medical at Bournemouth.

The 24-year-old is apparently close to linking up with the Premier League side on loan.

Earlier today, Sunday Mirror journalist Darren Witcoop named a player Leeds could look at to replace him.

He took to X to say the Whites “registered an interest” in QPR’s Ilias Chair earlier this summer.

However, Witcoop has now claimed that Leeds have “emerged late” – too late – for the 25-year-old.

The Whites were prepared to meet QPR’s £6million asking price for Chair, he said.

As a result, the player will now be staying put, with Leeds missing out, added Witcoop.

Leeds have enjoyed a fruitful transfer window, making a host of superb signings.

However, in this case, they appear to have fallen short by coming in too late.

Chair is a “clever” player who wouldn’t have cost much. He would’ve certainly been a fine addition to the Leeds ranks.

At the same time, you can’t blame QPR for not wanting to sell so late on in the window.

Can Leeds manage to find a replacement for Sinisterra in the last hour-and-a-bit of the window?

Obviously never say never, but they’re certainly cutting it close.